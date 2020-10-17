Reader ‘s opinion During the recession years, one coal should have been blown

The strikes and protests increased distrust of Finland and contributed to a reduction in foreign exchange reserves.

Nineties surprisingly little has been written about the reasons for the recession. When Professor Emeritus Sakari Heikkinen did so (HS Opinion 13.10.), a few comments are probably in place.

Heikkinen stated that it is an exaggeration to claim that the loan taps would have been closing to Finland at that time. Perhaps that expression is a bit vague, but when the Bank of Finland’s foreign exchange reserves were once enough for only two weeks, a very large contraction would not have been needed when the exaggeration of the matter was far from exaggerated. Had information about the prevailing reserve come to light, it would have led to drastic action. But no such information was disseminated to the public on conditional terms.

The very daring and apparently incomprehension of the seriousness of the matter were the strikes and demonstrations, which undoubtedly increased distrust of Finland and contributed to the reduction of foreign exchange reserves.

The situation in Finland would have required all parties to blow into one coal. The organizations have not been able to assume such responsibilities before, and this is partly why the attitude of the money world towards the ability of Finns to repay loans was weak.

I signed a loan paper with an interest rate of 13 percent! After all, there were no initial symptoms of the closure of the taps.

An important point was also that the financial world was well aware of our current situation. This was reflected in discussions during several fundraising trips, which often compared what had been promised with the previous visit. They never rushed to the ears of Parliament, and they did not become more annoying.

Nor did our tremendous unemployment and numerous bankruptcies need widespread publicity. In any case, it seemed wiser to avoid negative information about our country and thus contribute to increasing confidence in Finland.

Iiro Viinanen

Minister of Finance 1991–1996, Lahti

