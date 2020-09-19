Reader ‘s opinion During the Civil War, Akseli Gallen-Kallela and other artists supported whites

National freedom united artist circles.

In the conversation reference has been made to Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s right-wing nationalist values ​​and the artist’s radicalization (HS Opinion 16.9.).

The attachment of Gallen-Kallela to the politics of his time and today has its roots in his involvement in the Civil War and in his subsequent work under Mannerheim. As the Gallen-Kallela Museum, we want to clarify these claims.

In his study of the attitudes of Finnish artists to the civil war, Dr. Olli Valkonen points out how most of the artists of that time, including those with a working background, supported whites. National freedom united artist circles.

Gallen-Kallela shared the goal of an independent Finland at the end of the 19th century and the importance of national culture as part of achieving this goal. He began his career in the 1880s with a reassessment of Finnish subjects, “ugly” subjects that highlighted the ills of society. Thoughts about the purposes of making art lived on, and in 1907 the artist wrote, “My world, when there is only beauty without purpose, is useful.”

At the heart of national art were the Kalevala themes, with a strong line of Theosophical ideas about mythologies as a common tradition of the peoples of the world.

Gallen-Kallela’s participation in the civil war may have been decisively influenced by Ruovesi’s Kalela location near the war front. When the local reds went to threaten the artist and his son, they set out the next night to ski in Vilppula, on the white side.

Gallen-Kallela’s time on the front lasted two weeks (among other things as a doctor, a cartographer) and he soon moved to Vaasa as the head of the drawing office. The service was heavy and partly unpleasant for the artist, preventing him from doing his own artistic work. He asked for an exemption.

In 1919, Gallen-Kallela was still an adjutant of Mannerheim, especially responsible for diplomatic events. Subsequent correspondence with Mannerheim in the 1920s addresses, among other things, the threat of Bolshevism. With Eino Leino, the dreams of Greater Finland and tribal brotherhood are ignored.

Gallen-Kallela’s social role has already been dismantled by many scholars, but there is still a long way to go. We welcome those interested to familiarize themselves with the original archive material. Oikotie’s Gallen-Kallela everyday life in 1917–1919 is offered by the Gallen-Kallela Museum. Akselin’s Facebook profile.

Tuija Wahlroos

Museum Director, Gallen-Kallela Museum

