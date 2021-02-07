Reader ‘s opinion Drug reimbursements for war veterans should be expanded

I think it would be fair for these last fighters, who are still alive, to have their medicines completely reimbursed.

As a war veteran I get a veteran discount at pharmacies. According to the decision of the Government, the discount is ten percent of the price of medicines. Kela also receives reimbursement for medicines, which is paid according to different reimbursement categories, with a basic reimbursement of 40 per cent.

However, Kela deducts the veteran discount I received and calculates compensation for the difference between the price of the medicine and the deduction. For example, for a medicine worth € 125, a 40% reimbursement would be € 50. However, due to the reduction in the veteran discount, the compensation is EUR 45, ie EUR 5 less. The calculation method eats up five euros, or almost half, of the EUR 12.50 subsidy, and my veteran discount is only EUR 7.50, or six per cent of the price of the medicine. Kela’s compensation is broader only when the annual drug ceiling is reached or in certain special situations.

It is therefore pointless to talk about the 10% pharmaceutical subsidy for veterans, because the real impact of the subsidy is clearly lower. The veteran discount is marked variously on the receipts, and the veteran himself has little idea of ​​the price from which the discount or compensation has been calculated. The procedure as a whole is unclear and difficult for veterans to comprehend.

Veteran drug reimbursements, I think, are played with cents from war veterans. There are almost 6,000 veterans alive and the youngest of them is currently 94 years old. I think it would be fair for these last fighters, who are still alive, to have their medicines completely reimbursed. In addition to speeches, the veteran reduction is a modest expression of gratitude to the front men for successful battles on different fronts. In practice, however, its amount is almost insignificant due to Kela’s calculation method.

Remedying concrete issues would elevate the mood of many war veterans. This force was once ready for a great effort to preserve its independence and to build the welfare state that followed. The minimum requirement would be that Kela’s compensation be calculated from the original price, rather than gnawing at the veterans to the detriment of the benefit already granted.

Risto Lundén

war veteran, JR 45, 97 years, Helsinki

