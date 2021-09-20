Reader ‘s opinion Don’t let your dog cause danger

Keep dogs connected and create a safe setting for encountering foreign dogs.

Coronavirus epidemic has caused an actual peak in puppy registrations. Many families have been joined by a new, four-legged family member.

It is the responsibility of each dog owner to become familiar with their dog’s breed-specific needs, behavior, and how to make his or her life as safe and smooth as possible. The dog owner must also guarantee his dog adequate training and skills to cope with everyday life. Good contact with your dog is most important.

I hope every dog ​​owner should make sure that their own dog does not cause dangerous or threatening situations to humans or other dogs. Especially in bypass situations, I constantly come across cases where the oncoming dog settles in fear for lurking and staring at the approaching doggie. This is a message in dog sign language about the intention to attack – the worst possible situation that rarely leads to good.

The overtaking situation is always the responsibility of both approachers. Keep dogs connected and create a safe framework for them to pass and encounter foreign dogs. Allow space when encountered. If the owner of another dog asks you to dodge or stop staring at your dog, do as he asks. This is not an insult, but a kind call to safe coexistence.

Emmi Russian

dog owner, Espoo

