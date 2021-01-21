Reader ‘s opinion Don’t go for weak ice

People do not believe in the Rescue and do not use reason, but go to the weak ice. Over the weekend, it was awful to watch as many set out on an adventure on the sea ice. On the same day, three people were rescued from ice in the Helsinki area.

Leave the good people even to the hard ground of your children when you go on the ice yourself! Some had prams with them. The child would have gone with it if the ice had betrayed the adult.

Kirsi-Maria Manninen

Helsinki

