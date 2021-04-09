Reader ‘s opinion Don’t bark at us volunteers if you don’t like the contents of the food bag

We do not know how to professionally tell about the origin of products donated by stores.

In Helsinki there are several points of distribution of wasteful food that operate on a voluntary basis. Not all people looking for lost food may come to think about everything that has happened before the product bag is handed out. Food must be picked up from the store, stored, stored in the freezer or refrigerator, sorted, removed from the spoiled items and checked for dates. The packed bags are taken to distribution boxes, after which the actual distribution only begins.

Volunteers – more homely warriors – control order and safety intervals in queues. They carry bags for distributors, clean the environment of the distribution point, and exchange affiliations with visitors. Someone might be wondering why we do this work for free. There are many reasons: we want to help. Someone may be unemployed or retired and want content for their daily lives. Some work because of a nice work crew. All reasons are equally good and valuable.

Our customers are different people with different moods. Sometimes it’s a good day, sometimes it’s not. Physical fitness may be poor or you may just feel sick. We understand that. And even if a bad feeling erupts in us when the product obtained is not pleasant. However, we distribute food from stores, so we can’t influence it. We also do not always know how to professionally tell about the origin of products or product descriptions. We hope for your understanding.

We liberals are different too. Some have better social skills, some have weaker ones. However, I would like to point out that not all women volunteers are prostitutes and men are not racists. There may be some of us, of course, but I assure you that a minority.

There have also been many happy and memorable encounters with customers. I will continue in this work as long as the pound is ticking: in the sleet, in a gust of snow and as the wind blows. You can come hello to chat.

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

