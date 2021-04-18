Reader ‘s opinion Domestic vaccine production would be an investment in the future

Finland was already well advanced in the development of coronary vaccines last spring. Had the state become a financier, domestic production of coronary vaccines would probably already be underway.

Vaccination is the best way to fight pandemics and support society and the economy as a whole. The aim of the EU’s coronary vaccine strategy is to produce vaccines as efficiently as possible. Member States’ own vaccine production would provide excellent support for this goal.

As a member of the EU, Finland has been financing coroner vaccine projects for foreign vaccine giants. The large companies selected as partners entered into agreements in many different directions and have not been able to adhere to their commitments regarding vaccine production. Only about a quarter of Finns have received at least one dose of vaccine, and a large proportion of healthcare personnel have not been vaccinated.

In Finland too was already well into the development of coronary vaccines last spring. Had the state become a financier, domestic production of coronary vaccines would probably already be underway. Appropriate support instruments did not already exist and direct payments were considered to distort competition. An interpretation of competition law drafted in a completely different context precluded a solution-oriented approach.

Unfortunately, the interpretation of the legislation has been stumbled upon in the management of the corona pandemic. Effective and timely action could have significantly prevented, or at least significantly slowed the entry of, viruses into the country. The protection of society’s capacity to function and the fundamental right to life seem to have been left behind by other rights.

Let’s grab opportunity to actively combat the threat posed by GMOs by ensuring adequate funding for the launch of domestic coronary vaccine production. Large sums have already been used to support companies in distress due to the pandemic. We are now investing in active solutions that secure the normal operation of society as a whole and also create a basis for security of supply in the years to come.

Tiina Auerma

Master of Philosophy, Biochemistry, Tampere

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.