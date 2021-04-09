Reader ‘s opinion Does the constitution go above all else?

I am In connection with the latest interest rate fluctuations, wondered whether the Constitution in Finland takes precedence over life and health – a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution. I do not think that is the case.

While MPs are overwhelming the need for action, many may fall ill and die. The most repulsive thing has been politicking. It is exactly the same as what the government decides or would like to decide, the opposition shouts that otherwise it should have been done. Post-wisdom smells far. One can ask the opposition whether the measures it has proposed would have fared better in international comparison. Now Finland is at the top of the comparison.

Personally, I do not want to die for the Constitution if my death can be postponed with quick powers and action. After all, the purpose is probably good for all parties: not to keep or seek power, but to return to normal as soon as possible. The instructions are easy to follow: wash your hands, use a mask, avoid contact and take the vaccine.

Jukka Vuoristo

to be vaccinated soon, Helsinki

