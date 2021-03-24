Reader ‘s opinion Does Kiasmak require continuous repair?

Abundant twenty-year-old Kiasma needs major renovation (HS 23.3.). In detail, it seems that almost the entire building is already being rebuilt due to the original faults. Almost next door is another similar unfortunate incident, the Finlandia House. What guarantees that current methods and materials will produce a better result in the harsh conditions of the North when it comes to unnecessarily complex shapes and exotic material choices?

In the future, construction planning and implementation must really take into account the climatic conditions of our country and ensure the quality of implementation with adequate supervision. Taxpayers ’wallets and patience also have their limits.

Kari Heinonen

Espoo

