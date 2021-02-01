Reader ‘s opinion Doctor Pertti Mustajoki: Finns want to be helped to make healthier food choices, for example with harmful taxes

The most common causes of death can be influenced by lifestyle.

Editorial (HS 31.1.) said causes of death of Finns. Cardiovascular diseases are at the top of the list. The second most common cause of death is cancer, which kills about ten thousand people a year.

These diseases are not inevitable scourges, but our way of life is a decisive factor in their emergence. Finnish experts have estimated that 11% of all deaths in our country are due to obesity-related diseases. It marks six thousand premature deaths each year.

Obesity increases the incidence of more than thirty diseases. Among them are several heart diseases. Obesity also increases the risk of developing more than ten types of cancer.

In recent decades, overweight in Finland has doubled in adults and tripled in children. Turning obesity figures into a decline would give Finns the opportunity to live healthier and longer lives.

The results of a survey conducted by Taloustutkimus oy were recently published ”How from unhealthy food to healthy”.

Of the more than 1,000 Finns over the age of 18 who responded, four out of five support a ban on the sale of energy drinks to those under the age of 15. Two-thirds want a total ban on the marketing of unhealthy foods to children. The vast majority want to raise the price of high-sugar foods and beverages through taxation. A significant portion also advocates a nuisance tax on foods high in salt and hard fat.

The citizens of our country are amazingly enlightened on health issues. They know obesity causes many diseases and have experienced the temptations of today’s food world. Finns want political decision-makers to use harmful taxes and other regulations to help them make healthier food choices.

Pertti Mustajoki

doctor, chairman, Terve Paino ry

