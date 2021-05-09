Monday, May 10, 2021
Reader 's opinion Do not always choose the freshest bread from the shelf

May 9, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

I wish grocery store customers should be aware that it does not make much sense to always choose a product from the shelf that is up to date. This will increase the number of products going to trade.

In the case of breads, for example, the situation is often that a certain bread is not on the shelf at all on a shopping trip when all the most recent breads have been purchased and the breads from the previous day have gone to removal.

Risto Alha

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial.

