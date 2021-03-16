Reader ‘s opinion Do employment rights favor the employer?

Workers seem to receive less and less protection and justice from the authorities.

Working life regulations assume that there must be a balance between power and responsibility. The legislature has given the employer rights and obligations: what can be influenced is also responsible for. Although employees do not have the authority to act, they have some responsibility for their conduct based on their employment relationship. They also have rights whose violation is defined by law as a violation of the law.

Legislation has been made to balance the asymmetry of power relations and opportunities for influence in working life. Based on case studies, the work of law enforcement agencies seems to have produced a socially significant sanction over the last 20 years: workers seem to receive less and less protection and justice from the authorities. This suspected ideological change in the functioning of the authorities may have taken place imperceptibly.

Complaints and complaints, as well as discussions with supervisory and judicial representatives, have referred to, for example, a lack of resources or the employer’s statutory discretion, or even stated without justification that the employer has the right to impose sanctions on those who have acted in accordance with their own rights.

There has also been a tendency to “ball” things between different authorities. Another problem has been that the authorities’ handling has taken a long time and has ultimately led to cases with limitation periods being exceeded. Long processing times have been intolerable due to legal violations or problems with working conditions. This has benefited the employer.

It seems that this possible development trend has not been observed at the level of ministries or social partners. Therefore, we believe that would be needed social, administrative and law research in order to determine whether the Occupational Safety and Health, as well as the supervision of occupational safety and health cooperation at the workplace and interpretation of the supervisory practices of the Act on Public Sector changed the direction of the employer’s interests and at the expense of the rights of the employee side.

Iikka Jäntti

Occupational Safety and Health Commissioner, Tampere

Juhani Tarkkonen

Doctor of Social Sciences, Doctor of Philosophy, Engineer, Oulu

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.