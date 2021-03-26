Reader ‘s opinion Diversifying language learning requires perseverance

The provision of teaching in rarer languages ​​can be increased in schools by utilizing the lessons of the coronavirus era from digital and distance education.

Young internationalization no longer proceeds like the force of nature. Language learning is one-sided, and there is less interest in student exchange.

These signs were already in the air before the coronavirus pandemic, which closed the borders, interrupted travel, and turned our gaze inward.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news widely that the study of languages ​​other than English has collapsed in schools (HS 21.3). The downward trend is long, and therefore a new arrival of language teaching was launched during the last term of government. The first step was when language learning was started early in the first grade throughout Finland. We will see the effects of the reform only later.

Young children have the best sensitivity to learn foreign languages. The next steps should be to increase language baths and language learning in kindergartens and pre-school education.

The provision of teaching in rarer languages ​​can be increased in schools by utilizing the lessons of the coronavirus era from digital and distance education. It is worrying that we also have many large municipalities where A2 is not even offered and students do not have the opportunity to study anything other than Swedish and English during primary school.

If A2, the second foreign language, were to be offered in all municipalities and already in the third grade, more and more families would “dare” to choose a language other than English as the starting language.

Municipalities need language and internationalization programs that build clear language pathways and continuities so that learning is not interrupted as they move from one level of education to another.

Student exchanges in high schools and vocational education should be multiplied. The European Union’s new, wider Erasmus program provides the tools for this. All university studies should include a period of student exchange and internationalization, either abroad or through digital channels.

In addition, we suggest that the matriculation examination include oral language proficiency tests, which would support the development of practical language skills.

One of the main tasks of the school is to broaden the horizons. The opportunity to learn languages ​​and explore the world must be available to every child and young person, regardless of family background.

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen

Member of Parliament (Coalition Party), former Minister of Education, Forssa

Laura Rissanen

Director, Educational Employers

