Reader ‘s opinion Discount sales show that our needs are largely artificial

Instead of products, we should need services and experiences.

Our the basic needs of the inhabitants of the rich western countries have been met, even too well: instead of famine, we are overweight, and with the exception of the coronavirus, we do not suffer from infectious diseases of the former model.

However, history has shown that the rate of human grief is constant throughout the ages. We already have everything we need, but fortunately the market economy has invented new needs for us to fill our empty lives: seasonal clothing, disposable electronics, plastic, plastic and more plastic.

Black Friday and Christmas-time discount sales have again shown that the number of people’s needs is growing at lightning speed when the need is available at a discounted price and for a limited time only. Needs outside of basic needs are therefore completely artificial. Therefore, it is possible to change them. And above all, it is necessary to change. Needless to say, our consumption behavior is by no means sustainable.

A new art, sports and cultural revolution is needed. Instead of going to the mall, you should head to a hockey game, theater or museum. People’s needs should become intangible: instead of products, we should need services and experiences. Technological developments allow for more sustainable production methods and products, but it does not solve the problem of overconsumption. We cannot stop consuming completely because society is spinning on money, but we can still direct our consumption from tangible to intangible.

Eetu Periviita

engineering student

Tampere

