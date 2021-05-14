Reader ‘s opinion Dirty little ones are a sad sight

Spring has once again revealed rugged views along roads and forest trails. When moving on a bicycle, the pace is so slow that you have time to see the amount of debris that has been thrown at the roadsides. When driving a car, you may not notice the debris.

There is a lot of rubbish on the roadsides and ditches. There is plastic waste, bottles and other roar. A new phenomenon is the use of protective masks, which seem to be thrown sadly out of car windows. I counted 12 masks over a distance of 500 meters. While cycling on small forest roads and trails, I have come across outright small-scale landfills. Some dump heavy loads of waste into nature.

Polluting nature is an irresponsible activity that becomes a bad mind. Before there was the saying “Keep Finland tidy”. I haven’t heard a sentence lately, but the saying is always topical. There are rubbish bins in each keeper where the rubbish can be sorted. Finland has a beautiful and clean nature. Let’s keep it that way.

Tapio Kamppi

Honkajoki, Kankaanpää

