Reader ‘s opinion Digital museum services should be developed

Today, online exhibitions are mainly based on videos or individual images, although the heart and idea of ​​a museum visit is quite different.

Exhibitions and viewing works online has become an important and often the only way to enjoy the offerings of museums due to the coronavirus situation (HS 9.1.). Consumer applications of digitization of museums and cultural heritage are taking their first but accelerating steps. In Finland, we could be pioneers in Europe and even in the whole world.

In order to promote the digitalisation of museum activities and cultural heritage, the John Nurminen Foundation and the Finnish Museum Association launched an ambitious Digimuseo.fi service. Through the service, you can visit exhibitions on display in museums – such as the virtual tour of the Presidential Palace – and also visit sites that are not accessible by other means. You can enter the digital museum as a guest from anywhere in the world. In addition, the service makes it possible to produce an online exhibition of collections that will practically never be displayed in museum buildings.

A visit to a museum is primarily a social experience. Only less than 20 percent of people visit museums alone. In the Digimuseo.fi service, we offer solutions that enable the social dimension of online exhibition photography. The importance of this is especially emphasized now that we are spending a lot of time in isolation from others due to the coronavirus epidemic.

We invite museums, holders of art and cultural heritage collections, companies and government agencies as well as other foundations to work together. That new Supercell could also be born out of a union of digital technology and culture.

Annamari Arrakoski-Engardt

CEO, John Nurminen Foundation

Kimmo Levä

Secretary General, Finnish Museum Association

