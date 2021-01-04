Reader ‘s opinion Digital banking needs to be made easy for everyone

Services should be conceived and designed together with end users. Now doing business is challenging for many seniors, children or the disabled for a variety of reasons.

Finanssiala ry: n Kristiina Siikala said (HS Opinion 17.12.) the important work done by banks to secure services for the elderly.

Independent financial management is important for each of us. It promotes control of one’s own life and is central to the experience of sovereignty and equality.

The issue is topical right now, because from the beginning of the year, the Digital Services Act will also apply to banks. The law requires that websites and mobile services must be accessible, ie better accessible to different people. The digital service provider must enable the service to be used, for example, by people with disabilities when assistive devices and equipment are needed. Good accessibility is also a matter of ease of use, comprehensibility of content and visual clarity.

Digital banking is challenging for many seniors, children or people with disabilities for a variety of reasons. Services should be conceived and designed together with end users. Testing a near-ready solution with users does not yield the same benefits.

Money matters are not taken care of by the average person. By involving the right users of the services, people get the services they need and they are able to do more and more independently. This also means cost savings for service providers.

This is not a small matter. For example, about 700,000 Finns need plain language. The need for plain language is growing as the population ages, the number of immigrants increases and the gap in the literacy of the best and worst performing pupils deepens. The language often used in digital services is cumbersome or technical. Plain language would help many.

Users of different ages should be taken into account when designing services: the service itself may be unknown to the child, and the elderly person would benefit from better clarity. Some banks will not agree to issue bank IDs to a person with a developmental disability, even if required by law and granted. Nor should we forget those who are excluded from digitalisation. Their services must also be secured.

We, the undersigned, are members of the Digi Everyday Advisory Board. The Advisory Board seeks to maximize the benefits of digitalization, identify risks, and increase well-being for all of us. Authorities, researchers, industry and organizations work together in an advisory board chaired by the Ministry of Finance responsible for the digitization of public services.

Sari Vapaavuori

Development Manager, Vallin Age Technology Center

Sami Älli

Head of the Accessibility Unit, Finnish Association for the Mentally Handicapped and the Disability Forum

Jussi Kivipuro

Development Director, Unicef ​​Finland

