Reader ‘s opinion Digirata will take Finnish train traffic to a new era

In some places, the new digitalised system will generate up to tens of percent of additional capacity on existing tracks, enabling the growth of rail traffic in both passenger and freight traffic.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper released on 21.5. Interview with Risto Siilasmaa opportunities related to digitalisation for Finland. This is a very important issue for Finland’s competitiveness.

The interview referred to the reform of the train access control system and stated that it was a VR project. However, this is not the case. The aim of the Digirata project is to modernize the railway’s technical systems, including train control, through digitalisation. The system provides services to railway operators, including VR. The project is led by Fintraffic, which provides traffic control services, and the Fairway Agency. The project is managed by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The train access control system (JKV) used in Finland, which is essential for safe and smooth train traffic, is becoming helplessly at the end of its life cycle. With the help of new technology, it is possible to significantly improve the flow, punctuality and safety of traffic. In some places, the new digitalised system will generate up to tens of percent of additional capacity on existing tracks, enabling the growth of rail traffic in both passenger and freight traffic.

Digirata creates considerable vitality for the whole of Finland and enables better regional accessibility and more efficient transport chains. At this stage of the project, several actors from both the public and private sectors are already involved. As the Digirata project provides significant safety, economic and environmental benefits, an extensive network of actors has been formed around the project.

The digital railway is also an important part of the development of European rail transport as a whole. Among the ongoing projects in Europe, Digirata is the most ambitious end. The aim of the Digirata project is to make Finland a leading country in the digitalisation of railways and enable safe and efficient train traffic for Finns.

Jari Pylvänäinen

project manager, Digirata project

Fintraffic

Juha Lehtola

project manager, Digirata project

Fairway Agency

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can submit an opinion piece or read the principles of the article at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.