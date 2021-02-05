Reader ‘s opinion Did the sculptor Ville Vallgren already have an idea for the beach boulevard?

In a way, the author of Havis Amanda anticipated the idea of ​​the South Boulevard boulevard 120 years ago.

When now planning our eyes wedging the commercial waterfront boulevard to Helsinki’s South Harbor, it might be good to remember a few historical facts.

The sculptor Ville Vallgren (1855–1940) was a Catholic by religion and is best known for his Havis Amandan as a factor. He had an idea for it, where Amanda, depicting worldly love, would have had a statue of an angel, heavenly love in front of the Catholic Church of St. Henry, at the end of the coastal road. In a way, he foresaw the idea of ​​the South Boulevard boulevard 120 years ago. Its current woodworkers hardly even know this.

In fact, the waterfront boulevard already exists almost as it is on the other side of the bay in Katajanokka. It stretches past the current Hotel Grand Marina, a former 1920s Art Deco magazine and the magnificent Customs and Package Room designed by Gustaf Nyström in the early 20th century, to the Presidential Palace.

Even before a completely unsuitable amusement pool with ferris wheels was built in front of the Castle, as a juniper, I proposed a long boulevard with trees and plantings for the beach area. It could have been lined on the bay side by low glass-walled restaurants, cafés and common meeting rooms in the same way as in Kungsträdgården in Stockholm. No one listened then.

Now Stora Enso’s new headquarters will rise in front of the Pakkahuone to cover the views of the bay – as if Alvar Aalto’s crumbling piece of sugar wasn’t enough. And an inland swimming pool with empty whining wheels is like a sad joke right in front of the Presidential Palace.

Markku Koponen

Helsinki

