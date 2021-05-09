Reader ‘s opinion Development cooperation cannot be a flexible tool in difficult economic times

Reversing the good direction of development finance would hurt the predictability of development cooperation, the long-term nature and results of work, and Finland’s position internationally.

Government decided in its mid-term debate on the fiscal plan and the cuts starting in 2023. Finnish development organizations are concerned about whether some of the cuts will hit the world’s poorest.

Coronavirus pandemic the effects are visible all over the world, but the most devastating long-term effects are felt in developing countries. Extreme poverty has turned to growth with the pandemic, gender equality has weakened and inequality has increased. The positive developments of the decades have changed direction, and with the coronavirus, there are more than a billion people in the world living in extreme poverty.

The poorest and most vulnerable children, girls and women have already lost access to education, livelihoods, health and security during the year. At the same time, the world has only ten years to achieve the UN development goals. Finnish development organizations reach out to those that other actors cannot reach, and are working to ensure that the back package of development can be reversed. This work needs the support of all societies.

Halfway through it was stated at the press conference that the adjustments take into account the effects of the coronavirus crisis and do not target education or social and health services. Development cooperation is both. According to the Development Policy Scoreboard, as a result of Finnish development cooperation, 1.5 million women have received sexual and reproductive health services, 2.5 million people have received clean water and the number of children starting school in Finland-supported countries has increased in 2015–2018.

In April, the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee stated in the report on the Agenda2030 action plan for sustainable development that measures must be accelerated in order to achieve the goals by 2030. According to the committee, a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus crisis is a precondition for achieving the goals.

The committee also pointed out that Finland’s international position is weakened by the low level of development appropriations. In the mid-term dispute, the government also imposed a cut of EUR 35 million on the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the more precise allocation of which will be decided in the budget negotiations.

In the future a parliamentary report on development policy will be published in weeks. The report includes a scheduled roadmap and a target year for Finland to use 0.7 per cent of gross national income for development cooperation. NGOs in Finland and around the world are waiting for a signal on how the target status of development funding will be achieved, because in 2021 we will be in a situation with a 0.52 per cent share of GNI.

World Bank an estimated 124 million people live in extreme poverty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Reversing the good direction of development finance would hurt the predictability of development cooperation, the long-term nature and results of work, and Finland’s position internationally. Development cooperation is now needed to turn increased poverty into decline and children to get to school everywhere.

Ossi Heinänen

Secretary General, Plan International Finland

Jouni Hemberg

Executive Director, Church Aid

Hanna Markkula-Kivisilta

Secretary General, Save the Children Association

