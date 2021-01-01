Reader ‘s opinion Develop a smooth and innovative EU-wide rail network

Two out of three Europeans would like to stop short flights altogether. Together, we need to decide how traffic can be shifted to the railways.

European the green development program sets sustainable development as the starting point for coronavirus recovery. Transport currently accounts for a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union, and in Finland we account for about 20 percent of emissions. Increasing rail traffic in both freight and passenger traffic – with mobile work and commuting growing again after the coronavirus crisis – is a good and necessary way for a sustainable future. Rail transport must play a key role in the future modal mix, both passenger and freight.

The good news is that people are also willing to choose climate-smart options. According to a survey conducted in September 2020, two out of three European respondents would like to stop short-haul flights altogether. In the study, a short flight was considered if the destination of the destination is less than 12 hours by train from the place of departure. In addition, more than half reported reducing their own car use. The survey, conducted by Oxford University and EUpinion, covered the 27 EU Member States and the United Kingdom.

2021 is the European Year of Rail Transport.

Rail transport is sustainable and also safe and innovative. It connects people, cities and regions, it brings us all closer. Train travel is also safe. The European rail network is already one of the densest in the world, and we are clearly ahead of the United States and China. Railway companies are world-class and valuable sources of jobs and growth in Europe. The EU is the world’s largest net exporter of the railway industry.

We have established long-awaited broad-based railway companies in Finland for the vigorous development of train traffic. Together, we need to decide how traffic can be shifted to the railways. We must and should build and develop railways at EU level, be it the core networks, Rail Baltica or the planned tunnel between Helsinki and Tallinn in the future. Ways must be found to create a functioning European passenger network, strengthen innovation and, of course, also develop a common ticketing system.

I encourage all of us Finns to join strongly in the European Year of Railways and its joint development. That is all we have to win.

Sari Rautio

Member of the Committee of the Regions

Chairman of the City Council (Kok)

Hämeenlinna

