Reader ‘s opinion Demolition of a building can be a climate act

A ban on demolition would make it more difficult to build up in growing cities and lead to the decentralization of the urban structure.

In Helsingin Sanomat was discussed (HS 9.5.) the environmental friendliness of buildings and whether it is more climate-wise to demolish and rebuild buildings or renovate them. The story told Disassemble or repair that renovation is a more climate-friendly option than new construction.

When evaluating the study, it should be noted that it looks at the carbon footprint through two example sites, limited to individual buildings. For example, it does not compare what happens if, instead of renovating, one building is demolished and replaced by three new buildings, which is a typical way of condensing the urban structure.

From a sustainability and climate perspective, it matters whether the building is designed for 20 or 150 residents and where the building is located. A ban on demolition would make it more difficult to build up in growing cities and lead to the decentralization of the urban structure.

In addition to the carbon footprint, construction projects have other important goals that are difficult to achieve through remediation. For example, hospital operations have become more efficient in new hospital buildings, and new schools operate as multipurpose buildings benefiting different user groups.

It is therefore dangerous to draw comprehensive conclusions that, in terms of carbon footprint and life cycle costs, renovation would be a better option than building a new building.

Instead of making generalizations and inflexible binding regulation based on individual results, the carbon footprint of repairs and new construction must always be considered on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the necessary delimitation and number of users. Similarly, changes in the use of buildings must be more flexible.

The efficient and low-carbon development and use of the urban environment is a whole in which looking at a single plot of land easily leads to sub-optimization.

Mikko Somersalmi

Technical Director, Rakli ry

