Reader ‘s opinion Deer, which had increased until the disturbance, could be roasted

In Germany and Austria, deer is a common restaurant food.

Summer as they approach, the annual topics of discussion emerge. For example, Helsingin Sanomat (13 April) dealt extensively with the goose problem and its possible new solutions.

Equally important is the ever-increasing population of deer. Perhaps most affected are the residents of detached houses and summer cottages and their small gardens.

It’s genuinely depressing when the cared for flowering plants instantly disappear into the stomachs of deer grazing calmly in yard circles. As beautiful and affectionate as these animals are, the resident in the foremost mind has great annoyance and anger at the loss of the plants and the non-existent care of the matter.

The deer population is simply far too large. It is an alien species that has in some cases been very active in combating in Finland, such as dandelion.

Reducing the deer population and curbing growth are necessary. Now there is a need for good inventions and practical tricks to expel deer from the yard.

Would this be a great opportunity to start producing a new kind of local food and perhaps launch a nationwide restaurant project to advance the cause? Would a developer be found for a project that would hire skilled hunters to reduce the deer population and engage Finnish restaurants to process game meat into delicious restaurant dishes?

Finland could profile itself as a game country, because we really have something to take. Many travelers to continental Europe know that deer is a common restaurant food in Germany and Austria, for example. Why not us too?

Eeva Väänänen

Helsinki

