Reader ‘s opinion Decision-makers need to take action to prevent drug-related deaths

In the drug market has spread during the spring tablets mixed with very dangerous fentanyl. The tablets are suspected to have been involved in the deaths of several young people and caused periods of hospitalization. The Rapid Drug File Network Nopsa reported on the matter in late April, and the topic has also been widely covered in the media.

The deaths are sad and worrying, but unfortunately part of a development that has been visible for some time. From the perspective of drug organizations, the harms caused by drug use have become increasingly apparent in recent years in grassroots client work. Dangerous substances have been circulated in the street trade, and younger people with substance abuse problems have been encountered through work on the streets, for example. At the same time, grievances related to the operation of substance abuse services have emerged, which raise the threshold for applying to their district.

The observations are supported by different statistics. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), drug use and harm have increased significantly in the 2010s. Particularly striking has been the increase in the number of drug poisoning deaths among young people. Studies also show that services do not reach people in need. There have been problems, especially with young people.

The solutions put forward by the organizations have been to radically speed up access to drug detoxification and treatment, and to test and pilot new harm-reduction measures, such as controlled drug use and substance testing. There is evidence of the benefits of the measures. This has also been raised by many experts and scholars.

We now need the ability of decision-makers and authorities to make decisions in the face of a worsening drug situation. They must have the political will to openly try different ways to prevent drug-related deaths. The risks of use must be clearly stated.

In addition, a comprehensive range of harm reduction measures is needed to prevent the worst harm. Access to treatment must be speeded up. Instead of just talking, concrete measures should be taken, because the problem will not solve itself.

Ron Furman

Executive Director, Base Point Association

Riikka Perälä

Expert, Substance Abuse Prevention Organization Network (EPT Network)

