Reader ‘s opinion Decide if Finland wants babies

First it was decided to severely cut the Helsinki supplement for home care support. The possible abolition of all home care support is now on the table. All of this leads to the fact that the baby needs to be put to the fullest in a full daycare with wonderful people but not enough resources from the staff to do their best. And a senior for eight hours to work, if there are jobs – without a real opportunity for flexibility still in our traditional job market. Parental leave is possible if you have been able to raise a buffer of thousands of euros.

At the same time, one wonders that the birth rate is declining. Decision makers Hoi An: Parents need the support of society in all its forms more than ever before. Don’t force us to choose between money and offspring. Decide that Finland wants babies.

Jussi Pekkala

two years older

Helsinki

