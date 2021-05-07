Reader ‘s opinion Cutting funding for science is dangerous

Even a small cut from the current level collapses the level of research and creates a strong distrust of researchers to continue research work in Finland.

Finland the future is in strongly researched knowledge, which is also the basis of higher teaching.

High-quality research often also leads to the industrial exploitation of results, which means that the activities of universities are not only important for society in terms of economic development, but also for the addition of new knowledge and education.

It is dangerous that very recently the idea of ​​cutting the basic funding of universities has emerged, thanks to which Finnish research and higher education have barely remained at a satisfactory international level.

Even a small cut from the current level of core funding collapses the level of research and creates a strong distrust of researchers to continue research work in Finland. This is the destruction of the development of society.

At the same time, there are plans to reform and increase funding for research, development and innovation. This short-term “business support” is a worthwhile idea in itself, but in this approach, the bottom line is deceptive: there is no applied research without solid basic research.

Basic research is funded by basic university funding and actual research funding.

Finland’s future depends on a simple strategic decision: long-term safeguarding the operations of universities, which guarantees an increase in the level of expertise, the development of research and, in the long term, economic growth.

Pekka Vallittu

Professor, Kaarina

