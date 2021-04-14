Reader ‘s opinion Cultural content is an integral part of Yle’s public service

All content decisions are always made on journalistic grounds – both in terms of sports and culture.

Ella Kivisaari (HS Opinion 12.4.) hoped for cultural visibility on Yle’s channels where for sports.

Yle offers culture on television, radio and online, in Finnish and Swedish, every day. Yle’s task is to produce, create, develop and preserve domestic culture and art according to the law. Culture is thus one of the cornerstones of Yle’s operations.

The Corona Year has been a tough period for the arts, culture and events industries. Still, all content decisions are always made on journalistic grounds – both in terms of sports and culture. During the exceptional year, however, Yle has played an even stronger role than before: for example, the share of domestic music on radio channels has been increased and Yle Living Room program has provided music and culture for Finns. The Radio Symphony Orchestra has offered concerts for home sofas during the Korona period.

Cultural content is an integral part of Yle’s public service. It also includes a wide range of sports. Both are important to Finns.

Jere Nurminen

Director, Yle Communications and Brand

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.