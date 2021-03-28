Reader ‘s opinion Crisis communication must create hope

Communication should clarify difficult issues and not make them less clear.

Finn health care has played its part well in the coronavirus crisis. The citizen would want more from the communication of the authorities. It doesn’t make things easier when different parties, or even different people in the same organization, give conflicting messages to the public. The language used also makes it difficult to understand: when an epidemic in a “spreading” region weakens, the region moves to an “accelerating phase”.

Communication should clarify difficult issues and not make them less clear. In common sense, the acceleration caused by the slowdown is difficult to understand. Perhaps the traffic lights would have worked better here too: green, yellow and red.

The worst shortcoming, however, is that communication is not encouraging. No one talks about the future and gives hope. Restrictions come or go like natural phenomena, without justification or predictability.

A recent government briefing said that “now that you can cope again for three, six or nine weeks, maybe then in the summer you can do something”. Such vagueness is not encouraging.

I would miss communication in style: when there are x new cases, y patients in intensive care, incidence z, and vaccinated x percentages, then we break down a certain constraint. These figures are published from day to day, but no one knows what they mean for your own life.

So tell us the goal and the metric, as well as what reward we coronavirus schoolchildren get for achieving that goal. It motivates and gives hope for the future. Then we cope.

Lauri Hänninen

communication designer, Helsinki

