Reader ‘s opinion Couldn’t working-age at-risk people already be vaccinated?

Pseudonym A teacher who is afraid of his work wrote (HS Opinion 30.1.) On the risk of coronavirus infection from the perspective of a working-age group at risk. I wonder how little has been said about working-age at-risk people during the coronavirus era. They find it harder to avoid contact than most retirees: in many occupations, teleworking is not possible, and there may be other people in the family who cannot avoid contact.

I’m over fifty years old at risk equal, and my family has been heaped on school and club sporting young conscript, which is every other week at home, as well as public transportation to work and school running. The year has been really hard: fear and anxiety are constant when infections are easily manifested in the immediate circle of young people – at school, in the army or in sports.

If there is no clear evidence of the effectiveness of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in people over 65, could these vaccines not be given to people at risk of working age?

Waiting for the vaccine

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.