Transactions at the bank require a passport or identity card.

In online banking in my dealings, I made a mistake that resulted in the bank closing my access to my accounts. In the Messages section, I had asked my life partner for a new debit card to replace the missing one. We are not married, but we have a joint account where we both have a debit card.

The closing notice advised me to visit the bank. After a little work, I found an office in the locality where customers are still served at the counter.

The bank came oitis against the wall when I had to prove my identity. My valid driver’s license did not work. The passport and ID card had expired a month ago, in February 2021. I hadn’t thought about renewing them when, in this coronary virus situation, I can’t and don’t want to travel anywhere.

So to the nearest photo studio. The images and image ID – which allows police to conveniently retrieve images from the internet – march to the police station in hand and queue for coronavirus outside. The number allowed by the rules was admitted at a time.

I received an express passport for an additional fee the next day. The transaction was successful at the bank, and the online banking block was removed. But the three-day darkness over what was happening in my accounts was not a nice experience.

I’ll get back to my driver’s license. What is its role? Could Trafi renew driving licenses into a strong identity card? I wondered how the license it is possible to even drive a car, if the authorities are not able to say about who is behind the wheel.

Kristian Hobin

pensioner, entrepreneur, Helsinki

