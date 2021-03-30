Reader ‘s opinion Could swarm intelligence also control human activity?

30.3. 15:00

In the animal world known phenomenon of swarm intelligence. The movement of the flock of starlings is undulating. The members of the flock do not make their movements at exactly the same time, but there is always a small delay in conveying the message. But when the delay is under control and remains the same length from one bird to another, the flock remains piled up.

The starlings form a spherical or funnel-like flock as the bird of prey approaches. The movement of the starling flock in the sky is a fabulously fascinating sight. How is a group of starlings capable of such seemingly self-directed group activities without leadership? How can decentralized, self-directed actors work so coherently even when no one leads them?

When each starling follows the same simple rule — keeping the distance allowed to another starling without colliding with the other — the entire flock can function as a group in a self-directed manner without colliding.

When applied to a human coronavirus pandemic, that simple rule is: avoid unnecessary contact, keep a set distance to another person in all situations.

If the starling is capable of this, then why not man? If everyone focused on this simple rule, we would not need restrictions on movement specifically imposed by law.

Pekka Koukkari

occupational health doctor, Joensuu

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.