Reader ‘s opinion Coronavirus vaccinations for adults do not provide protection for the herd, children must also be included

The goal should be 90% coverage of the entire population.

13.1. 15:00

In Hesar was (Sunday 10.1.) an excellent story about resistance to coronavirus vaccination. The case suggested that the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) estimated that coronavirus restrictions could be lifted once 60-70% of the (adult) population has been vaccinated. The figure exudes official optimism, but is drawn from the wind.

Herd protection is not available with adult coronavirus vaccinations starting now. Vaccines are effective and give vaccinees good individual protection. The situation will be greatly alleviated as Deaths decrease and the need for intensive care decreases. However, the coronavirus will not completely disappear with this program.

The real goal should be to fight covid-19 infection from Finland, even if the coronavirus continues to circulate in other countries of the world, as it probably does.

The model for action could be the polio vaccination in Finland in 1985, when the widespread poliovirus was eradicated by vaccinating 94 per cent of Finnish babies in a short time.

Children must also be involved in combating the coronavirus. None of the current coronavirus vaccines have been tested in children, but this is likely to be done during 2021. Once a safe and effective vaccine for children has been found, vaccination of the entire population can be planned and implemented, for example, in early 2022.

The goal should be 90% coverage of the entire population. After that, life could really return to more or less normal.

Timo Vesikari

Professor Emeritus, Vaccine Researcher, Tampere

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.