Reader ‘s opinion Coronavirus restrictions severely affect special groups

Special children and young people, families are severely affected by coronavirus restrictions. Independent adults in need of support have also had to narrow their lives a lot.

Some of us need the support and help of others throughout our lives. How do we interpret their human rights in constraints when youth is built on support and adulthood is based on the ability to make their own decisions and take responsibility for their own lives?

Behind the limitations is an abstract, difficult-to-understand entity that manifests itself in the cessation of meaningful activities, a significant narrowing of the life cycle, and a change in routines.

Studies, rehabilitation and hobbies have ensured things that develop and produce quality of life. Now out of life are friends, the opportunity to develop, the opportunity for loved ones to leisure and a significant number of professionals who have ensured the quality of life.

Hobby organizations are funded by a variety of public funding sources that determine the values ​​of the items to be assisted. It is important that organizations and clubs engage in coronavirus efforts.

Governments and municipalities do not align the delivery of services, but organizations need to be able to align activities that are targeted at people in need of support, help, and guidance throughout their lives. We live in conflict: how do we provide services for all ages without compromising welfare rights and, at the same time, security in relation to the coronavirus?

The activity is always built on the enthusiast’s own interests and needs, not on familiar categories such as age or gender. Special groups do not have the opportunity to choose services from private provision that does not have sufficient expertise to provide a special service. Many special people need the help of others to participate in remote activities.

The effects of restricting hobbies on children and young people are discussed in public. We must not forget the special groups for whom the current policies in hobby activities significantly impair the well-being of people of all ages. It is for them that the gap in well-being caused by restrictions is being closed for a long time.

Anna-Mari Laitila

executive director

Petri Sämpi

chairman

Opportunity for a child association

