Reader ‘s opinion Cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries to facilitate electronic transactions is active

Nordic and the Baltics are actively cooperating on digitization and have the support of the Government. Markus Lyyra from Pohjola-Norden wrote (HS Opinion 23.3.) That pan-Nordic e-commerce should be facilitated. He referred to the Nordic Baltic eID co-operation, the Nobid project, and wrote that the original time limit for the project had expired and the goals had not been achieved. However, the Nobid project and good cooperation continue.

Last October, the Nordic and Baltic ministers adopted the Digital North 2.0 Declaration, which sets targets for co-operation in the coming years. The aim of the co-operation is, among other things, to promote cross-border electronic transactions. In March, the Nordic Council of Ministers for Digitalisation approved a roadmap for 2021–2024, which includes the Nobid follow-up project. The project involves co-operation to, for example, streamline matters related to studying and working in another country. The co-operation has been funded by the Council of Ministers to cover the basic costs of the project.

The key principle of Nobid’s co-operation has been to promote interoperability between the Nordic and Baltic electronic identification solutions. This has been done on the basis of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on electronic identification and trust services (eIDAS Regulation).

In the Nordic and Baltic countries, the situation regarding the means of identification required by the regulation still varies from country to country. In Finland, a solution for cross-border identification in a digital identity project set up by the Ministry of Finance is being implemented in accordance with the decree. Deployment would take place between 2022 and 2023. The project brings relief to the opportunities for Finns to do business across borders in another country’s electronic services.

Interoperable identification systems are only one part of the whole of cross-border transactions. A common challenge for all the Nordic countries is related to the official processes that have been built over the decades on the assumption that a person can always be identified by a national identity number. Even in Finland, only a few electronic transaction services are able to process personal identity numbers from other countries. These issues are being clarified in an identity card reform project set up by the Ministry of Finance. One of its goals is to enable foreigners to register more flexibly in the population information system and thus obtain a Finnish personal identity number.

Lyyra pointed out that in Norway, the process of applying for a place to study can handle Estonian digital identity. There are similar implementations in Finland as well: for example, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) has implemented an official process corresponding to its services.

The co-operation between the Nordic and Baltic experts and authorities is practical work, sharing experiences and finding the best solutions. Last year, the project carried out, among other things, a study on the obstacles and possibilities of using electronic signatures.

Maria Nikkilä

Information Management Adviser, Head of Unit

Katja Väänänen

specialist

Treasury

