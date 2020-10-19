Reader ‘s opinion Construction is the image of society

Would Tripla be more beautiful if its facade was structured according to some classical system or if it had a gabled roof?

Architectural rebellion is buttoning on the wrong grounds. Construction can be criticized for many reasons, but style features are not an essential problem (HS Opinion 16.10.). Construction is the image of society.

Historical loan clothing does not dress up new buildings produced by industrial methods. Would Tripla be more beautiful if its facade was structured according to some classical system or if it had a gabled roof? Would the Colosseum be a suitable model for the Uros Arena to be erected on top of the Tampere railway yard? Would the pillars celebrate an apartment building with small studios designed for investors? What would it look like a detached area with undersized palaces side by side?

You should look behind the old and new old facade. Is it just a backdrop? The social, economic, technical and aesthetic aspects that determined the traditional way of building are history. The building types of pre-industrial society are history.

Handcrafted construction is also history, with few exceptions. Modernism is not style. It’s a way to approach a design task. Time, place, all starting points always produce a different environment. Style does not define a good environment.

Tapani Kajaste

architect, Helsinki

