Reader ‘s opinion Constant disappointments can crush a job seeker

The mechanical model does not serve job seekers, employers, or employment or public finances.

Is rightthat employment services are encouraged to look for work. For those with good skills and strong “tournament resilience,” this is caring. They can withstand the fact that the vast majority of applications do not receive a response or invitations to interviews, and potential interviews can be quite confusing, even knockout experiences. They also endure the fact that, despite numerous companies, jobs are not available.

What about people who don’t have strong skills, who aren’t witty and agile, and whose self-esteem isn’t on a strong footing? Unemployment is a harsh thing for them. In that situation, caring does not seem like a compelling job search that constantly brings situations that eat away at confusion, uncertainty, and self-esteem. They can quickly lead in a completely different direction than the labor market.

We humans are very different in our capabilities and endurance. Some are strengthened by the same experiences and others are crushed. We want to demand activity from jobseekers for their own employment, that is also clear. But the mechanical model does not serve job seekers, employers, or employment or public finances. Therefore, it is good that the job search obligation now includes consideration in the te service and support for the job seeker.

Of course, we need to care about economic sustainability and employment rates. And we need to take care of employment services. At the same time, however, care must be taken to ensure that the labor market does not crush those young or older jobseekers who have a really high employment threshold and who need help to cross it.

Harri Jokinen

pensioner, Hämeenlinna

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.