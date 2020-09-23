Reader ‘s opinion Condominiums could provide charging and parking spaces for outside day visitors

Increasing the number of charging points for electric cars could also affect congestion.

Helsingin Sanomat according to (18.9.) housing associations are afraid to build electric car charging points.

The city center should be surrounded by a network of access parking spaces where those coming to work from further afield could leave their vehicles and continue on public transport. Creating such an extensive network of parking spaces is now difficult because land has become even more expensive than gold – parking spaces should have been created a long time ago.

It is also hoped that the number of electric cars will increase, but their spread is hampered by the egg-chicken problem: when there are not enough charging points, cars will not be procured.

The above two things could be combined to make use of private capacity as well.

Condominiums in the suburbs could provide charging and parking spaces for outside day visitors, who would then continue to work even on public transport.

Many neighborhoods that were once built loose often also have large parking areas. So there are paid charging points, and at the same time the car gets a parking space for the day.

Owners of a detached house could also provide a charging station and at the same time a parking space for a person arriving in the city during the day. This can be continued by public transport, cycling or walking to work. The house owner usually charges his own car at night.

Harri Hietala

Vantaa

