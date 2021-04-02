Reader ‘s opinion Compulsory universal safety training will be created for all

Overall safety would be best achieved through intensive and intensive service for all genders.

Aku Kervinen Conscientious objectors alliance answered (HS Opinion 28.3.) Terhi Hakola, Vice-Chairman of the Reserve Association opinion (HS 22.3.) On the development of military service. According to Kervinen, civic service for the entire age group is not an option, as it would become “enormously expensive” and no need for it has been found in previous studies.

At the latest, the coronavirus crisis has demonstrated the need for comprehensive safety expertise for all Finns who have reached the age of majority.

Mandatory minimum overall safety training must be created for all Finns who reach the age of majority. It should be intensive and last between 4 and 6 weeks, which is the same as the longest continuous so-called detention period for those who are currently performing their military service during an epidemic.

Within this minimum service, differentiated training could be created in accordance with the service providers’ own motivation and the overall security needs of our society, in order to maintain an armed and non-armed skill reserve. The minimum service would only be released on health grounds, and the current civil service system, which Kervinen believes, among other things, would be dismantled.

Candidates for armed service would continue after the minimum service under the current conscript service, but the number of trainees would be reduced from the current more than 20,000 to about 15,000 per year. That would be enough to maintain the minimum reserve needed for Finland’s armed national defense.

With such a model, overall safety training and maintenance arrangements would be feasible more or less with the current cost structure. Possibly even cheaper.

The system would not be more unequal than the current one, which has different lengths of service depending on the content of the military service. However, unlike at present, the system would be fundamentally equal, which is a very strong and socially significant value, especially among young people, ie future service providers.

Ensuring the overall security of our country must be a determining factor in the reform of our current conscription and military service system. It would be best achieved through a close and intensive comprehensive security service for all genders, flexibly combining elements of armed and unarmed education according to the prevailing and changing needs of our society.

Vesa Huopana

Master of Military Sciences, Major Evp.

Riihimäki

