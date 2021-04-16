Reader ‘s opinion Comprehensive sex education is a right of every child and young person

Reflection on sexual identity reduces the risk of bullying, harassment, and abuse.

When we are talking about sex education in schools, we are not just talking about a lesson dedicated to sexuality. We are talking about the operating culture of schools and the work of equality and non-discrimination, which includes sex education.

Sex education the benefits are not limited to the level of health or well-being of the individual. Sex education has been found in previous studies to strengthen equality, equity and inclusion in schools. Reflection on sexual identity reduces the risk of bullying, harassment, and abuse. Sex education also includes understanding ethical responsibility and respecting the boundaries of the other.

According to the World Health Organization’s WHO guidelines for sex education, sex education means learning the cognitive, emotional, social, interactive, and physical aspects of sexuality.

The aspects of sex education are diverse, which unfortunately does not appear in the curriculum of primary schools or in teacher training. Gender identity and sexuality are highlighted in the principles guiding the development of the operating culture, but their realization is incomplete. It is no wonder, then, that the scope, content, and quality of sex education depend on the municipality, the school, the teacher, or even the textbook.

Equality and taking equality into account is one of the most important areas for the future development of schools and teaching. It also includes sex education, which, unfortunately, still materializes, focuses on heteronormative reproductive sex.

Sex education is a right of every child and young person. Equal sexual rights of children and young people with disabilities should also be taken into account more widely in schools. So what better place to ensure that this right is realized than a school.

Occasional courses and development projects reach only a small percentage of schools and teachers. As known from previous studies, they alone do not change structures, operating cultures, treatment, and assumptions.

Upgrading teacher education in terms of equality would ensure that teachers and schools have a clear structure for organizing equal and equal activities and sex education.

For current ones and prospective teachers and teacher education staff should provide research-based training and opportunities for value discussion.

In terms of equality, equality does not happen by itself. Good will alone does not change anything. Research knowledge and expertise already exist, so it would be good to put it into practice. In this way, schools would become more equal and equal places for all children, young people and adults.

Tiina-Elina Suvanto

classroom teacher, life science teacher, and

sexual counselor

Kristiina Brunila

Professor, Agora Research Center, University of Helsinki

