Reader ‘s opinion Completing a driver’s license has become a quick course

If we want to produce as responsible drivers as possible for transport, it would make sense to bury a degree-oriented model.

Of the year The 2018 reform of the driving license law made the completion of a driving license a short course aimed at a degree. More than half of the teaching was cut off, and almost anyone is allowed to teach anyone. You can get a driving license when you are 17 years old.

We have read in the newspapers how the outrageous traffic hazards of young people have increased. Really blatant speeding and drink-driving have been reported in some 17-year-old drivers. The reduction in teaching has also been reflected in unreasonably long queues for degrees, with failed exams and renewals congesting degree stations.

As a traffic teacher, it has been sad to follow such developments. We have not kept theory and driving lessons warm, but every lesson has been important and significant.

Traffic teachers are reliable, calm and competent professionals trained for their job. The role of a transport teacher is diverse: he is a suitably demanding but encouraging coach for the young person, and at the same time for the young person the first transport-related authority to give an example of what is the best and most responsible way to operate in transport.

Almost everyone learns vehicle handling skills and traffic rules, and that’s enough to pass a driving test. But that doesn’t guarantee you’ve learned to think. As a younger person, I remembered the words of a professor: “What is the most important doctrine in education? The most important thing is to learn to think. ” This should also be the most important lesson of driving school.

If we want transport to produce the safest, most responsible and social drivers possible, it would make sense to bury the degree-based model and recognize that a professional teaching-oriented model will produce better results.

Kristiina Anunti

Liikenneopetus ry

