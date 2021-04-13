Reader ‘s opinion Competitive sports cannot be replaced by yard games

Active sports are not replaced by occasional walking or games. Sport refers to high-speed sweat exercise, not any movement.

In the editorial “A break in children’s workouts is not a disaster”(HS 12.4.) Stated that in terms of mobility, returning to contact education is more important than children’s hobbies. The source used in the article was a Finnish study conducted last spring. The study had found that contact teaching in schools increased children’s mobility compared to distance learning. Good like this.

However, the editorial implied that walking to school as well as yard games at school are comparable to guided sports, and that the disruption of guided sports activities during a pandemic is a disaster mainly for club activities, not for others.

I think this mixes two different things: goal-oriented sports and yard games. Of course, it’s great if the kids walk to school and play in the yard in the evenings. However, it is a completely different thing to play competitive sports and train purposefully.

I understand that the Olympic Committee and sports clubs are concerned about licensed sports enthusiasts who have given up their hobby altogether during a pandemic. In this case, we are talking, for example, about young people of upper secondary school age and older who have stopped active sports. I bet that even if these young people return to contact teaching, they won’t be in the yard of school or after school.

The editorial also criticized a bit of children driving in the car for workouts. Gone are the days when you could walk or bike to workouts because they were located at a nearby school. There has long been a shortage of sports facilities in Helsinki, and training can be very far away, sometimes even in another location. It is great that parents can manage their children and that there are enough enthusiasts for different sports.

Active sports are not replaced by occasional walking or games. It is not worth comparing these things with each other. Sport refers to high-speed sweat exercise, not any movement. Sports clubs do valuable and often voluntary work for Finnish sports. Sport certainly improves public health.

