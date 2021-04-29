Reader ‘s opinion Compensation for fire damage is not affected by the car’s propulsion

Damage to an electric car fire is compensated by the same logic as fire damage to a car running on petrol, diesel or even gas.

Aarre Aaltonen (HS Opinion 27.4.) askedwho will compensate for electric car fire damage. In the case of fire, the terms and conditions of car insurance do not differentiate between different driving forces in any way, ie damage to an electric car fire is compensated by the same logic as fire damage to a car running on petrol, diesel or even gas.

Electricity as a driving force is usually mentioned in one of the various car insurance terms and conditions: towing is not covered by car service or towing insurance if the reason is that the battery is running low.

More than 2,000 means of transport return in Finland every year, of which about 1,300 are passenger cars. A car fire is such a common occurrence that they are usually covered as little news in a local newspaper, if at all. Electric car fires have been spectacularly reported, fueling the impression that an electric car would somehow be particularly flammable, even though this is not the case in the light of statistics.

Aaltonen also asked whether the housing association is responsible if, for example, deficiencies can be found in the equipment of the housing association’s charging point and the car returns. If the fire can be shown to have occurred due to these deficiencies, the installer or the owner of the electrical equipment is liable. Again, this is not about propulsion: the same principle of responsibility applies to heating cars with electricity.

Before charging, it is advisable to review the housing company’s insurance terms and conditions: at least one insurance company in Finland requires that if the property’s electrical network is used to charge cars, the suitability of existing installations must be checked before charging and a written certificate from an electrical installation company. This makes sense, even if the insurance company doesn’t require it. An old electrical outlet is a safety hazard, especially if it is stuck in a place where fire can spread.

The easiest and also safest way to charge an electric car is to use a professionally installed connection point.

Vesa Linja-aho

Group and Communications Manager, Electricity Standardization Organization Sesko ry

