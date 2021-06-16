Reader ‘s opinion Compensation fines are based on law and settled case law

According to the law, the maximum amount of the compensatory fine is either 31,900 or 17,700 euros.

Helsingin Sanomat editorial (HS 14.6.) commented on the compensatory fines to be imposed for illegal industrial action, entitled ‘The fines are like a flower’.

The duty of peace at work and the system of compensatory fines attached to it are provided for in the Collective Bargaining Act and the Collective Bargaining Act. A compensatory fine is a sanction attached to so-called illegal strikes, which is sentenced instead of damages. Its maximum amount is EUR 31,900 (EUR 17,700 according to collective bargaining laws).

The Collective Bargaining Act prohibits industrial action against a valid collective agreement in its entirety or an individual provision thereof. Mass pressure to influence matters covered by an existing collective agreement has been consistently considered prohibited. The prohibition applies to parties to a collective agreement and to associations and employers otherwise bound by the agreement. Associations also have a duty to ensure that their members do not engage in prohibited industrial action.

The factors affecting the amount of the compensatory fine to be imposed on an association or employer are also defined by law. In considering the amount of the fine, account shall be taken of all the factors which have come to light, such as the extent of the damage, the extent of the fault, the possible cause of the infringement by the other party and the size of the association or undertaking. For a special reason, the compensatory fine may also not be imposed. The amount and level of compensatory fines are based on settled case-law of the Labor Court, which must be taken into account in the assessment of the decision.

Pekka Pärnänen

President of the Labor Court

Outi Anttila

Labor Court Counsel

