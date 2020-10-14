Reader ‘s opinion Collecting the berries and making the domestic lake fish a tourist asset

Finland has a lot of untapped resources.

Blueberry, lingonberry and hill grow in clean air and on a nightless night. They are clean and healthy, considered by many to be a “medicine”. The total annual berry harvest in Finland is estimated to be over 500 million kilos. It is worrying that only about a tenth of the crop is harvested. The reason is reportedly that there are not enough Thai and Polish pickers.

Why don’t Finns pick berries themselves, even though the income from the collection is tax-free? Together, the Ministry of Labor and industry should find the right incentives to collect berries for the unemployed and students. The goal should be to harvest half of the crop.

Orienteering clubs could compile berry maps to help tourists come to the resort. Berry backpacks with lunch of the day, a bottle of water, a picker, a navigation map and a compass would be available at local hotels. The backpack would cost 25 euros. When the backpack would be returned without fins, you would get 20 euros back.

Better use should also be made of domestic fish. There are more than a hundred fish species in Finnish lakes, 20 of which are easy to catch (for example, perch, pike, pikeperch, pike, bream, roach, tench and turnip). The fish is healthy, with high quality proteins, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins D and B12 and minerals.

Insufficient efforts have been made to utilize domestic lake fish. Doing so would reduce the flow of imported fish. Finnish, clean fish is valued in the world. A wide range of tourism packages could also be built around domestic fish.

What about the stone? About 90 percent of street curbs are imported from China because of the low price (Yle 17.8.). Finnish stone is of high quality and multi-faceted. A positive exception is Kajaani, for example, where the stones were bought at a higher price from a local company. Why don’t officials and municipal decision-makers think holistically? The effects on employment and the recycling of money in one’s own economic area should be taken into account. Imports of stones from China by ship are not environmentally friendly.

Pekka Rusila

Bay

