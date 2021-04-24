Reader ‘s opinion Coal heating is the worst

For a century, the people of the capital have been able to bathe the winters warm in their homes, when ocean-going ships have been fossilized with fossil coal to pollute carbon dioxide and soot into the virgin clean air and nature of Finland.

Meteorologist Toni Amnellin (HS Opinion 22.4.) writing One can get the impression that Finland’s climate policy will be resolved when peat entrepreneurs get out of their jobs ten years faster than previously thought.

For a century, the people of the capital have been able to bathe the winters warm in their homes, when ocean-going ships have been fossilized with fossil coal to pollute carbon dioxide and soot into the virgin clean air and nature of Finland. And although the Greens have long been one of the leading forces in Helsinki’s municipal policy, the carbon dioxide emissions from heating in Helsinki are still the highest in Finland. Elsewhere, coal is hardly used for heating.

During this same period, many peat entrepreneurs and smallholder-farm entrepreneurs have been working hard in forestry work, feeding forest products as a carbon sink to the world and at the same time managing the forests to the condition that Finland’s carbon sequestration has doubled.

With the development of technology, burning any fossil fuel, wood or peat for heating is no longer climate-friendly and is no longer the most cost-effective. Giving up on them can be rushed when options start to run out. But heating Helsinki with coal is the worst of these and would deserve the most reprimand.

Hannu Kemppainen

doctor in Kajaani

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.