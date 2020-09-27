Reader ‘s opinion Climate concern is a concern for every age group

There are also people in all groups who have worked to change the world in a more sustainable direction.

In the editorial (HS 25.9) was raised merit highlighted that climate change is not only a concern of young people, but that climate anxiety is experienced by all age groups. It is important that perceived climate anxiety is taken seriously.

It is essential to realize that climate change is such a widespread phenomenon that it is responded to on an emotional level in all age groups.

Climate anxiety, especially among young people, has rightly been covered in the media. In addition, it has at the same time manifested itself, for example, in school strikes on behalf of the climate.

Feelings of worry, sadness, and even anxiety extend to other age groups as well. Mikko Piispa and Panu Pihkala bring In what happens in science highlight the quieter suffering of older people, which is infused, for example, by thinking about what kind of world the descendants will have.

There are different environmental feelings in all adult age groups. There are also individuals in all groups who have contributed to changing the world in a more sustainable direction. So it’s time to take environmental feelings seriously and realize that the concern is genuine regardless of age, gender, or political background.

In terms of sustainable well-being, it is clear that our adults need to take care of the great sorrows, protect our children as best we can, and strive toward a world that is an ever better place for future generations as well as for the rest of life. We adults are also responsible for making those solutions that transfer concerns a school strikes participants for those generations who have the ability to deal with difficult issues and who can participate in the most impressive social decisions and actions.

In addition, we must offer each other, regardless of age, support for each other in dealing with feelings and thoughts, whether related to the climate, the environment, or future uncertainty.

Taneli Saari

Tunne ry

Elina Marttinen

Nyyti ry

Satu Turhala

Mieli Suomen Mielenterveys ry

Environmental Anxiety Mind Project

