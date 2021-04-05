Reader ‘s opinion Classless middle school removed the feeling of externality

No one could be determined just as a member of their own gang, as the gangs were not constantly in the same lessons.

Juuso Karikuusi said Now (HS 2.4.) About being bullied at school and how these experiences still affect his life in adulthood. I recognize the phenomenon firsthand. In addition, as a future teacher, I feel it is important to raise the issue and address bullying.

School bullying is a group phenomenon that does not end on its own. Bullying has far-reaching effects on the constructive identity and well-being of children and young people. Teachers, other adults in the school and the home must, as a common front, resist bullying.

From primary school onwards, I was cliché a little different from the others. I wanted to be both a nice guy and a distinctive self. The combination was not always successful. In the final years of elementary school, I was repeatedly left out of groups of friends, and I spent a painful many breaks alone. I also found barking notes written for me on the classmates ’desks. Fortunately, there was no social media or little cell phones at the time. Our teacher changed every year, so no adult had time to familiarize themselves with and address the social hierarchies in our class.

My salvation was a classless junior high school. Teaching was course-based, and each course had a different lineup of students of different ages. I experienced classlessness as airy and equalizing. I got to meet new schoolmates as individuals. No one could be determined just as a member of their own gang, as the gangs were not constantly in the same lessons. Groups of friends were born, of course, but they were made up of individuals who also had friends from other groups. I found it liberating to get to know individuals and create between different gangs: I was no longer an outsider but a free and independent individual.

I still recognize in myself, at the age of over 30, a fundamental sense of alienation. Today, fortunately, I know that there are also communities where I am included and where I feel valuable both as an individual and as a member of the community.

