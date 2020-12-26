Reader ‘s opinion City walking is a great hobby, but your feet need variation on hard asphalt

The designers of the bananas have not yet taken into account the well-being of the walkers ’feet.

Esa Lilja wrote (HS Sunday 6 December) on the importance of walking and the increase in walking during a coronavirus pandemic as follows: “At its best, a long walk is like an everyday road movie, where everything is left behind: home and work, supervisors and clients, worries and worries. The day breaks, the conveyor belt stops, there is a unique moment of its own time ahead. ”

Experienced experts on long walks include Camino walkers, people walking on pilgrimage routes to Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Before the pandemic, there were more than 300,000 of them each year, many of them Finns. For some of them, walking on camino is several days or several weeks long road movie -experience. A common topic of discussion among Camino walkers is asphalt: how to avoid long stretches of asphalt.

Even the feet of city walkers need variation on flat hard asphalt. For some, walking means going for a walk, such as to nearby neighborhoods or parks. For others, walking is a way to move from one place to another, for example from home to work or hobbies. Just like cycling. Daily walks can be long.

Helsinki supports cycling as a form of urban mobility in many ways. There are more than a thousand kilometers of cycle paths in Helsinki. Some of the cycle paths are on light traffic lanes, where there is a pedestrian lane next to the paved bike lane. Also paved. The application of the feet to a softer bottom can be seen on many walkways: if there is a lawn on the edge of the asphalt, walkers and runners have trampled on that edge. Couldn’t sandy or other softer-as-asphalt lanes for pedestrians and runners always be built on the asphalt edge for light traffic lanes?

the city of Helsinki the site tells: “Helsinki plans to build a city-wide network of high-quality cycle paths – bananas. Baana would connect the largest residential areas to the city center and other job centers. ”

Bananas would also be good routes for those walking from one district to another. However, the designers of the bananas have not yet taken into account the well-being of walkers ’feet. The banana from the civic square to Jätkäsaari has a wide lane marked for pedestrians, paved throughout. Baana would very well have room to leave part of the route unpaved.

Unfortunately, the asphalting enthusiasm also applies to new parks, such as Jätkäsaari’s Hyvätoivonpuisto. Fortunately, the old parks in the center of Helsinki, such as the Esplanadi Park and the Old Church Park (Ruttopuisto), have been saved from asphalting. In them, the passageways are covered with beautiful reddish sand.

Sometimes the pandemic is over and tourists are returning to Helsinki. Walking and cycling are great ways to explore the city. Before the pandemic, many tourists were already learning to use city bikes. To some extent also electric kickboards.

However, there are a lot of tourists who like to walk on their own feet. For tourists exploring the city, walking may well take 6-8 hours a day. For them, a well-designed walking route with varying terrain and shape could further increase Helsinki’s attractiveness. Legs and at the same time a refreshing variation on the walking routes could be created, for example, by leaving parts of the routes as natural as possible.

Airi Salminen

walker, Helsinki

