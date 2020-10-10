Reader ‘s opinion Chinese language major will start in Turku next year

The holistic development of the subject, covering all levels of education, must also be supported nationwide.

From China has been much reported this year. In addition to the country’s political situation and trade, Helsingin Sanomat in particular has recently repeatedly raised themes related to the importance of the Chinese language and Chinese expertise.

Mari Manninen called in his column (HS 19.9.) The need for a Chinese research institute in Finland. As Jani Mustonen and Niko Vartiainen brought about Chinese phenomena in their own comments (HS Opinion 1.10.) Finland does not have enough experts in China and the Chinese language to respond quickly to the growing need for Chinese research. There is therefore a need to invest more in building Chinese expertise.

Proficiency in the Chinese language is playing an increasingly important role when pursuing Finland’s interests, for example in trade or security policy. Basic language skills alone are not enough. Nĭ hăo greetings can act as an icebreaker in negotiations, but much more is needed to check the backgrounds and motives of actors when planning partnerships and cooperation.

However, Chinese is not learned in half a year. Achieving the language skills required for language expertise takes at least several years. There are no quick wins in studying Chinese, which draws on a completely different writing system from different cultural heritage and language areas.

University studies aimed at Chinese language expertise must therefore focus on language orientation – Chinese society and culture are introduced through the learning of communicative working life skills. This is the aim of the main subject of Chinese, which will start at the University of Turku next year.

High-quality Chinese language education does not arise in a vacuum. Therefore, the holistic development of the subject, covering all levels of education, must also be supported nationwide. In order to secure the development of the subject and to increase the appreciation of language subjects in general, it is desirable that the business world also sees the opportunities brought by extensive language expertise in Finland.

Hanna Holttinen

chinese language, designer

Jaakko Suominen

Dean, Faculty of Humanities

University of Turku

