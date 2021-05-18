Reader ‘s opinion China has been able to study as a major since 2018

East Asia languages ​​have increased in popularity as foreign languages ​​studied at different school levels. Sami Sillanpää presented in his extensive article (HS 16.5.) interestingly, the various stages of the new Finnish-Chinese dictionary. However, a few arguments about studying Chinese as a major at the university level need clarification.

As a major, Chinese has been able to be studied at the University of Helsinki since 2018, when students in Chinese and Korean fields were admitted to the World Languages ​​and Linguistics application for the first time. The Japanese field of study started a year earlier in 2017. The Asian language field of study also started in 2017. In addition to Chinese and Japanese, the study options include Korean, Hindi and Urdu.

According to Hanna Holttinen, a designer who graduated from the same field of study at the University of Turku, Chinese will start at the bachelor’s level this autumn, in the master’s degree only after the students have progressed to the required level in about three years. At the University of Helsinki, basic, subject and advanced studies in Chinese, Korean and Japanese were already included in Asian and East Asian research studies before the 2017 degree program reform. The Chinese and Japanese subject teacher training lines began East Asian research in the subject in 2014 and will continue in the current Master of Languages ​​program.

The development of East Asian language teaching at the university level in our country is hampered by chronic under-resourcing of teaching and research staff. There is no shortage of interested and motivated students, on the other hand.

Riikka Länsisalmi

Head of Asian Languages, University Lecturer in Japanese, Docent of Japanese Studies, University of Helsinki

